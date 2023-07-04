5,935 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.77. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $11.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 44,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

