621 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,385,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 377,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 62,892 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 230,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,222 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 167,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

