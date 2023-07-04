70,137 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth about $634,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 246,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.86 and a beta of 1.20. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $94.58.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,311.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,777 shares of company stock valued at $814,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

