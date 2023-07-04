76,235 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.