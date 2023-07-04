AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,741 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 721.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 947,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,060,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 220.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Further Reading

