AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,733 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 249.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

