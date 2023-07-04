AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,539 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 310.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,824,000 after buying an additional 309,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after purchasing an additional 838,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CROX. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

