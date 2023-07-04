AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,342 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 510.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

BATS ITB opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

