AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of MicroStrategy worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $377.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $378.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.50. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.41.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.42) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.