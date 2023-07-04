AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,317 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

