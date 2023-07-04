AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

