AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $254.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.23 and a 200-day moving average of $228.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

