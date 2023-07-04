AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,245 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.