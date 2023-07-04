AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,464 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

