AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,494 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,731 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,578. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

