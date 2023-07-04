AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Trading Down 1.2 %

ROL opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

