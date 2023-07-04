AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.