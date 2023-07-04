AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $782.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $699.69 and a 200 day moving average of $655.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.63 and a 12 month high of $795.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

