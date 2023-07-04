Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 302,755 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1,585.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,755 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of V.F. worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of V.F. by 81.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 84.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $330,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Shares of VFC opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

