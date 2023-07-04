Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 6,276 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of Vontier worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

