Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Outset Medical worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.
In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,818.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,818.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,594. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. Analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
