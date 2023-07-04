Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 19,002 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 171.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Down 1.8 %

RMD opened at $214.51 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.04 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,814 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.