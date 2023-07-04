Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 22,445 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

HES opened at $137.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

