Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,532 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of Ingevity worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ingevity by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Ingevity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

