Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,220 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Shares of COF stock opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

