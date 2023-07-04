Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.82 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,636 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.46. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $167.53.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

