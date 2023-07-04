Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230,991 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Lantheus worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $28,042,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 491,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities raised their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,754,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,865 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -270.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

