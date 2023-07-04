Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Copa worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Capital World Investors increased its position in Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Copa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,999,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Copa by 559.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $114.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

