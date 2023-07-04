Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.29% of ArcBest worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ArcBest by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

