Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,887 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock worth $3,517,442. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.14 and a 200 day moving average of $207.15. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

