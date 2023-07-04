Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 78,813 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 78,813 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.40% of FARO Technologies worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FARO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,324,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,655,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 166,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,165,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FARO Technologies news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $49,546.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,670.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,546.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,670.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,880.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,255 shares of company stock valued at $457,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $306.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FARO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

