Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,361 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

