Allworth Financial LP Buys 425 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 100,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.