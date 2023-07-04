Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.81.

DexCom Stock Down 1.2 %

DexCom stock opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $5,912,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

