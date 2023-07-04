Allworth Financial LP Has $146,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after purchasing an additional 981,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,003 shares of company stock worth $5,378,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.3 %

TTD stock opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.