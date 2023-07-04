Allworth Financial LP Has $155,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,594,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $7,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

