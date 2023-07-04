Allworth Financial LP Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the first quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd now owns 120,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

