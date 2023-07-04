Allworth Financial LP Has $257,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after buying an additional 772,231 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,685,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after buying an additional 240,455 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.4882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

