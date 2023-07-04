Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after buying an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,528,000 after buying an additional 135,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $733.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $747.13.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

