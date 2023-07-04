Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

