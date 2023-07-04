Allworth Financial LP Purchases 450 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.