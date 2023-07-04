Allworth Financial LP Purchases 58 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $379.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

