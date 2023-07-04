Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Capital Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

