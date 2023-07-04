Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

