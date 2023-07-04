Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 112,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

