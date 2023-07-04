Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

