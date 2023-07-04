Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.10.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $169.55 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

