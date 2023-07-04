Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 167.5% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average of $129.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

