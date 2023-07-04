Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Up 62.1% in June

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,654 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Equity LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $7,077,000. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.