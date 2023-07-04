Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

